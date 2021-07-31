UBS Group AG Purchases New Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 753,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 383,549 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,556,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUFR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

