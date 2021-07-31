UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 148.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

AC stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $833.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $844,888. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

