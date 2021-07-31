UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHIC stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43. Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $35.26.

