UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €793.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

KER stock opened at €756.20 ($889.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €740.89. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

