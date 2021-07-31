UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

Shares of WZZZY opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

