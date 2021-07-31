UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.790-$1.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS.
NYSE:UDR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. 2,639,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.02, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.08.
In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
