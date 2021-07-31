UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.790-$1.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. 2,639,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.02, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.08.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

