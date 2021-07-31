Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.77%.

ULBI opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.60. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

