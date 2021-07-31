Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $2,572,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

