UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

