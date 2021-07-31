UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

