Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $218.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
