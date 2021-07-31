Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $218.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.