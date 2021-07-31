Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

Several brokerages have commented on UNPRF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

UNPRF stock remained flat at $$38.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

