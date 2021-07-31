United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner bought 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,639 shares in the company, valued at $951,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,000. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $13.00 on Friday. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $77.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.40.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

