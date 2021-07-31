United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.00. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

