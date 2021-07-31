United Microelectronics Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

