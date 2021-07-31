United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

UMC stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

