Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.08.

NYSE:UHS opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.46. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,554,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 306,336 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

