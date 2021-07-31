Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAAF opened at $2.58 on Friday. Urbana has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64.
Urbana Company Profile
