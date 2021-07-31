US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.04 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 794,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

