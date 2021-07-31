USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 2.55%.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $13.96 on Friday. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

