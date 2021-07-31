USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006076 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

