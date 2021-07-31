Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.11 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huntsman by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 825,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

