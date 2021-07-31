Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

