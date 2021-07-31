Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPD were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPD by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after purchasing an additional 781,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PPD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,574,000 after buying an additional 1,068,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in PPD by 80.6% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,923,000 after buying an additional 2,416,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in PPD by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after buying an additional 516,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.16. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.