Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,488,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $37,906,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 376.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

