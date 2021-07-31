Utah Retirement Systems Sells 289,630 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,630 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

