Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.