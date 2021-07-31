V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.87 billion.V.F. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.69.

VFC traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

