Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.400-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.67.

VMI opened at $236.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

