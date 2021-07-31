Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $315.07 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $216.01 and a 1-year high of $323.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

