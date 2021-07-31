Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.50. The company had a trading volume of 73,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

