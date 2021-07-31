Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. 81,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.68. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

