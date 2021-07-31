Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VWOB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on August 5th

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $80.07. 81,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,581. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68.

