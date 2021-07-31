Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05.

