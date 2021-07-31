Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the June 30th total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,730,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,992,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after buying an additional 291,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,958,000 after buying an additional 163,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after buying an additional 272,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.40 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11.

