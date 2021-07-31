Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,168. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.98.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.