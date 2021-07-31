Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

