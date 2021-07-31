Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BNDW opened at $81.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26.

