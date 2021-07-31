Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price rose 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 232,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,502,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

VXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $879.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock worth $1,107,840. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

