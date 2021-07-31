Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $14.58

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $15.43. Vedanta shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 6,310 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 123,387 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

