Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $14.58

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $15.43. Vedanta shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 6,310 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.84%.
About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
