Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.96. 22,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 38,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

