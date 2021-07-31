Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Veracyte stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 689.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,716,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

