Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Verbund from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64.
About Verbund
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
