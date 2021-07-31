Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

