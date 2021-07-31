Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,991 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after buying an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after buying an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,770,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 922,475 shares worth $103,040,607. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

