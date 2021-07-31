Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,576 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $2,078,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

