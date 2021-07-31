Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $221,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $61.00 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.