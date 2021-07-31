Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,918,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,407,000.

Shares of OSTRU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

