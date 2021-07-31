Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $4.36 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

