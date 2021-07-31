Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

VRT stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,899,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertiv by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vertiv by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,535 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

